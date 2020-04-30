Neighborhood Weather Alert: Downpours could bring dangerous conditions, flooding to the Charlotte area

Severe storms could hit the Charlotte area overnight, bringing the potential for serious damage.

A strong cold front will cross the area overnight bringing heavy rain and isolated storms into Thursday morning.

Expect periods of heavy rain with embedded storms to continue through the night and early Thursday morning.

Flash flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will be of concern during the overnight hours. The system will move out of the area by mid-morning.

Any severe storms that develop could produce damaging wind, hail, or a brief tornado. Flooding remains a concern as well.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains through Thursday morning. As much as two to four inches of rain could fall in any slow-moving downpours.

Have a way to get weather alerts while you’re sleeping, either by NOAA Weather Radio or alerts on your phone. Make sure to take it off ‘Do Not Disturb’ so any alarm will wake you up!

Today: Becoming cloudy. 90% PM showers/storms. Hi: 80 Lo: 58

Tomorrow: 60% AMshowers/storms. Hi: 71 Lo: 50

Friday: Sunny. Hi: 69 Lo: 49

Friday will be cooler in the wake of the front but temperatures will rebound quickly. By Saturday highs will flirt with 80 and on Sunday highs will get close to 90 degrees.