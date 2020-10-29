Neighborhood Weather Alert Day: Zeta brings flood risk, severe weather to western Carolinas

We are looking at a soggy stretch of weather as Zeta slides by to our northwest. Look for rain to push through parts of the area Thursday.

The heaviest activity will be this morning before quickly tapering to a few showers and storms this afternoon. Locations in the Piedmont and to the southeast with be dealing with some showers and some storms today. Rainfall will be around an inch or less in these areas.

The Mountains and Foothills will be a different story with heavy batches rolling through and potentially causing some minor flooding. Places to the north and west could pick up around 2-3” with locally higher amounts possible.

High winds will also be an issue as the tropical system passes by with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for parts of the area until Saturday. There is also a Flash Flood Watch for our Mountain counties until 2 pm Thursday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for our southeastern counties until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Once the wet weather pushes out early Friday, beautiful weather will move in for the rest of the weekend.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 70% rain. Hi: 79

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 30% showers. Lo: 56

Friday: AM shower, Partly to mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 70

