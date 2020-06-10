Neighborhood Weather Alert Day declared for Wednesday, Thursday with storms expected

A cold front to the west will continue to move toward the Carolinas overnight through Thursday, keeping the chance for more developing downpours and storms in the forecast.

While everyone has a chance of rain overnight and Thursday morning, the best chance of rain Thursday afternoon will shift east, affecting neighborhoods south and east of the I-85 corridor and Charlotte area.

While the risk of severe storms is low, any stronger storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Brief flooding may develop over areas that continue to get heavy rain over and over again.

As the front slowly pushes east and stalls over the eastern Carolinas, drier, less humid air, along with drier weather overall, will filter into the Charlotte area, mountains and foothills Friday and Saturday. The chance of more storms returns for Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, lingering showers and storms. Low 72.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Sct’d showers and storms, mainly east of Charlotte. High 87.