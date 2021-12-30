Near-record warmth continues in Charlotte; rain chances linger into the new year

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lingering showers will make for a damp and dreary morning as temperatures hold on to the low to mid-60s.

Another mild start will lead to a warm finish as highs settle into the low 70s this afternoon. Cloudy skies will continue with moisture building along a stalled cold front parked over the Carolinas.

This will set up a line of showers and storms that are likely to stretch from central Georgia, through the midlands of South Carolina and reach parts of Central North Carolina.

Thankfully the main threat will likely stay to our south but we still fall under a marginal risk for severe weather from the storms that develop. The main concerns from these storms will be damaging winds and the potential of a brief spin-up tornado.

Be sure to grab the umbrella or ponchos if you’re planning to check out Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Temperatures are likely to sit in the upper 60s to low 70s during the game under mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. A stray shower can’t be ruled out as well.

Thursday night into Friday will dip into the upper 50s as this abnormally warm pattern continues. We’ll have the potential to break a record on Friday with highs making a run for 73 degrees.

The current record for December 31st is 70 degrees which was set in 1996.

Rain chances will stick around not just for Friday but into the New Year as Saturday and Sunday bring more widespread and soaking rain to the Queen City.

We could use the rain as drought conditions persist across the Carolinas. We are likely to see some relief courtesy of these recent waves of wet weather.

Much cooler and seasonable conditions will arrive for the start of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers. High of 71.

Tonight: Mild & Cloudy. Low 57.