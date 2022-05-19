(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are warm this morning with temperatures kicking things off in the 60s! We have a few storms pushing into our mountain counties with partly cloudy skies passing over the Queen City.

Thursday is going to be HOT! We can expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures make a run for the mid-90s! Isolated showers & storms will be possible with a chance to pack a punch.

The Queen City and surrounding areas are under a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday with the main threats being hail and damaging winds. Be on the lookout for storms to develop after 2 PM and linger into the early evening.

Storms will be widely scattered and isolated in nature and taper off as we head into the evening. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s before the 90s return on Friday.

Friday will be hot but mostly dry with potentially record-breaking highs. We’ll hold on to the mid-90s to start the weekend on Saturday but an approaching cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area.

That cold front arrives on Sunday with afternoon showers and storms possible once again. Sunday will peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees before the 70s return to start next week.

We’ll look to be seasonable and unsettled for the first half of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot & a Chance of Storms. High: 94.

Tonight: Storms Taper Off. Partly Cloudy and Warm. Low: 68.