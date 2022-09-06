(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Patchy fog and lingering showers will start this Tuesday before a mix of sun and clouds usher in a summerlike afternoon.

We start things off in the mid-70s with isolated pockets of rain and heavy downpours. Patchy fog has developed in the foothills of North Carolina and can impact travel this morning when traveling along I-40 or I-77.

Tuesday will host a mix of sun & clouds as highs make a run for the mid to upper 80s. Dew points in the 70s today will play into the humidity and mugginess that will make it feel like the low to mid-90s throughout the afternoon.

The peak heating hours of the day will also trigger a few isolated showers and storms in our mountain counties north of I-40. We’ll track these pockets of rain as they track south and east towards the Queen City as the evening approaches.

Tonight will be warm as showers taper off and lows dip to near 70 degrees. Wednesday will peak in the mid-80s with a bit more cloudy cover as a cold front brings a chance for the second half of the work week.

Low 80s will take hold as our unsettled pattern sticks around. Rain and storm chances will increase this weekend as folks look to Charlotte FC & the Panthers playing at Bank of America Stadium. We’ll have to keep an eye on the forecast as the weekend approaches.

The Tropics are still active this morning with Hurricane Danielle forecast to linger in the northern Atlantic and Tropical Storm Earl likely to develop into a Category 3 Hurricane over the next few days as it moves north, passing just east of Bermuda.

Finally, we are keeping an eye on a cluster of storms just off the western coast of Africa that can become our next named system. There is a 40% and 60% chance of development over the course of the next two to five days.

A lot to keep an eye on. Keep up with your Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest all week!

Today: Sun & Clouds with Isolated Storms. High: 87.

Tonight: Warm Night with Lingering Showers. Low: 70.