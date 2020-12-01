Mountain snow continues; cold temps settle in across Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be cold and sunny across the piedmont and cold and snowy in the mountains.

Totals of 1-3″ of snow are expected across much of Avery, Ashe and Watauga Counties with 6-8″ of snow above 5,000 feet.

The wind will also be blustery in the mountains with wind gusts of up to 40 mph. Highs will not get above freezing in the mountains today with highs only reaching the mid-40s in the piedmont.

Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with sunny skies and highs back into the 50s.

Another storm system will move in Friday into Saturday which will put more chances for rain in the piedmont and a rain/snow mix back in the mountains.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 45 Low: 25

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 53 Low: 27

