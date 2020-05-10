Mother’s Day will bring out the sun

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the northern half of the area until 10 am Sunday. There also is a Frost Advisory in effect for the southern half of the area until 10 am Sunday. It is a cold start to the day with temps in the 30s this morning.

Mother’s Day is looking beautiful! Lots of sunshine is expected to stick around on Sunday, but temps will remain below average in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A few patchy clouds may swing into the region on Monday as a disturbance passes by to the north. This system could also bring an isolated shower to the mountains on Monday. Otherwise, most of our area will remain dry through midweek. Highs are expected to hold in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday before a big warm up takes over for the second half of the week.

Happy Mother’s Day weekend!

Mother’s Day (Sunday): Sunny and nice. Hi: 70

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Lo: 45

Monday: Clouds and sun, mountain shower. Hi: 68