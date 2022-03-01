(PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure stays in control Tuesday serving up so more sunshine and warm temps!

Tuesday kicks things off in the 30s with partly cloudy skies so be sure to dress up in layers today. It won’t take long for the sunshine to warm us up into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Winds will be light, for the most part, coming out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Tonight drops down into the low 40s with winds becoming calm.

The warm-up is only getting started as Wednesday ushers in mid-70s for the middle portion of the workweek. We only get warmer on Thursday, reaching the upper 70s!

For context, we typically peak near 60 degrees for early march so these highs are well above normal for this time of year.

We’ll cool off briefly on Friday, only reaching the low 60s before the 70s and even 80s return over the weekend!

Rain chances return heading into Monday of next week.

Today: Sunny & Nice! High of 67.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low 41.