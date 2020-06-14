Mostly sunshine before rain moves in this week

Partly sunny skies will be the main feature today with highs in the lower 80s. However, rain chances will increase this afternoon as a weak system approaches from the west and the stationary front remains along the coast.

A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up at times today, especially across the mountains and our eastern counties.

A damp and dreary weather pattern will take over for much of the workweek, so keep your umbrella handy. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and we could pick up around 1-2 inches from Monday to Wednesday. Cooler temps are also expected for the first half of the week with highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 81

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; 50% shower/storms Lo: 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy; 60% showers/storms Hi: 76

