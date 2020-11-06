Mostly sunny and mild weekend ahead; Eta still swirling toward the Gulf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More mostly sunny weather is on the way today with milder low temperatures in the 50s and high temperatures back in the 70s.

This trend will continue right through Monday with no cool down in sight.

In the tropics, Eta is making its way across the Caribbean and will likely meander back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Some of the moisture from Eta will likely stream into the Carolinas next week and dump heavy rain across the area Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today: Sunny and warmer. Hi: 72 Lo: 52

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. Hi: 73 Lo: 56

