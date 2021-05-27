Mostly dry Friday with cooler weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- We’ve got one more day (at least, for a little while) of highs around 90 before cooler air moves in by the end of the weekend!

A slow-moving cold front will be approaching the Carolinas Friday. After a mostly dry start to the day, showers and storms will start to develop in more neighborhoods by mid-afternoon and linger through the evening.

The risk for damaging, severe storms is low, but not zero. The threat is mainly in the mountains, with damaging wind and/or hail possible. Stay weather aware Friday afternoon and evening!

As the front slowly pushes east Saturday, a few more showers and storms may pop up in the afternoon. Temperatures won’t heat up as much Saturday, only topping out in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday is when we’ll feel the bigger change– temps will struggle to rise through the 60s! As for rain, there’s only a small chance of it for the Coca-Cola 600.

Memorial Day is looking nice and dry! We’ll see more sunshine with highs only near 80. Temps look to warm back through the 80s next week.







Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 68.

Friday: Partly cloudy with sct’d showers & storms developing. High 90.