Mostly dry, cool weekend ahead before next week’s warming trend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It was a much more tranquil finish to the week after Thursday’s storms. Just cooler! Chilly northeast breezes will keep us on the cooler side all weekend, too.

Heads up if you’ve been doing some early planting or have sensitive outside plants– with temps dropping into the 20s in the mountains, and near freezing in many neighborhoods Saturday and Sunday mornings, you may want to protect them before heading to bed!

The weather stays mainly dry over the weekend, but we’ll see some clouds rolling in from the southeast Saturday into Sunday, and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out Saturday night.

A warming trend kicks in next week, with highs back in the 70s by mid-week.

Another storm system may move in by Wednesday, with the chance of showers and storms returning.





Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 34. Saturday: Sun & clouds. Breezy. High 55.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 35/60.