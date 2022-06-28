(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday will be cloudy with light rain chances on deck. We’ll have an active summerlike pattern linger into the weekend.

Temperatures start off cooler this morning with the 60s to near 70 degrees being felt. The cold front responsible for yesterday’s storms and showers will continue to crawl south ushering in a northeast wind throughout the afternoon.

Skies will host partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures peak slightly below normal for this time of year in the mid-80s. Winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour throughout the day.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Light rain can develop in the evening and linger overnight before Wednesday rings more rain and storm chances.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s again with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll hold on to an unsettled summer pattern with intermittent rain and storm chances through the second half of the work week.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Temperatures will be near normal for the second half of the work week with storm chances ramping up this weekend into early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Slight Chance of Rain. High: 86.

Tonight: Spotty Showers & Mild. Low: 68.