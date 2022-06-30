(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Patchy fog and Warm conditions kick off this Thursday before intermittent storm chances take hold this weekend.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the morning with areas of dense fog likely. Be sure to give yourself a bit of extra time heading out the door, especially for areas of Anson, Richmond, and Chesterfield counties where a Dense Fog Advisory will be in place until 10 a.m.

Temperatures will be settled in the mid to upper 60s throughout the morning before a mix of sun & clouds ushers in the upper 80s for this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of a passing shower but conditions should remain mostly dry for Thursday.

Overnight lows will be warm, dipping into the low 70s before Friday finishes off the work week with mid-80s and afternoon storms. This will kick off a summer-like pattern of hot and muggy days featuring afternoon storms.

Saturday starts the holiday weekend in the upper 80s before Sunday & Monday peak near 90 degrees. These temps are normal for this time of year. Be sure to plan boat outings, cookouts and fireworks displays accordingly.

We’ll hold on to the low 90s through the early portion of next week.

Today: Hot with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & warm. Low: 71.