Morning showers give way to clear skies; next rainmaker arrives Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Watch out for a few light showers out the door this morning. By this afternoon skies will clear and highs will make it into the middle-50s.

The next few days look beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper-50s.

The next rainmaker will move in on Friday in the form of a cold front. Expect snow in the mountains with just a cold rain across the piedmont.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Temperatures will fall behind the front as highs will only make it to around 50 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

Another round of showers is possible on Monday for MLK Day. Have a great day!

Today: 30% AM showers. High: 54

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. High: 56

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE