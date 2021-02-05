Morning rain moves out by noon; another round of showers expected overnight Saturday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a soggy note with light to moderate rain showers pushing across the viewing area this morning.

The rain will come to an end by lunch but the clouds will linger into this evening.

Saturday will start out dry and partly sunny but another round of rain will move in during the overnight hours.

Expect light rain across the FOX 46 viewing area Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow showers in the mountains.

The second half of Super Bowl Sunday will be dry with seasonal highs in the 50s.

It will stay dry into Monday with a more unsettled weather pattern setting up for the middle part of next week.

Today: 30% am showers. Cloudy. Hi: 56 Lo: 31.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 20% PM showers. Hi: 53 Lo: 32

