Morning dense, freezing fog to burn off, sunny skies take hold this afternoon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Watch out for dense fog and freezing fog along and south of I-85 this morning. The freezing fog could lead to slick spots on bridges, ramps and overpasses through about 9 a.m.

The fog will burn off and reveal mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

LOCAL WATCHES, WARNINGS, ADVISORIES

Overnight the FOX 46 viewing area will get clipped by a system passing to our south. That system will put a very small chance for rain in the forecast during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow looks great with mostly sunny skies and mild highs near 60 degrees.

A cold front swings through Friday bringing light rain into the piedmont and light snow into the mountains.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Temperatures will drop behind that front with highs not making it out of the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

Another round of showers are possible on Monday for MLK Day.

Have a great day!

Today: AM fog. PM sun. High: 56 Low: 33

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. High: 58 Low: 36

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE