Morning clouds clear out for beautiful afternoon; next front arrives Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start with low-level cloudiness and some ground fog around the I-40 corridor. By noon the skies will clear making for a beautiful afternoon with mild highs topping out near 60 degrees.

A cold front will swing through tomorrow bringing cloud coverage and some light rain into the metro area. The mountains can expect snow with the front.

Skies will clear across the piedmont on Saturday but the snow will continue in the mountains before eventually tapering off by Sunday.

Next week starts off on a sunny and seasonal note with highs near 50 degrees.

We can expect a warming trend into midweek next week with the next batch of showers coming on Wednesday.

Today: Clearing skies. High: 57 Low: 35

Tomorrow: 30% showers. High: 53 Low: 32

