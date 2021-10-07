More wet weather on the way as chances of showers, downpours continue in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Here we go again!

As if we haven’t had enough rain chances this week already, we’re calling for showers and isolated downpours yet again. Moisture will continue to pump into the Carolinas giving us a slight chance of flooding for parts of the foothills and higher elevations.

Temperatures start near 70 degrees again with scattered showers impacting your morning commute. Things won’t change too much as the day continues. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with pockets of heavy rain possible among the light showers.

Highs will peak in the mid to upper 70s with winds relatively light out of the northeast. Wet weather sticks around into the weekend as this unsettled pattern continues.

Thankfully dry high pressure will take over for the second half of the weekend, giving us some relief from the wet weather. Next week looks to host the return of late summer-like conditions with sunny skies and 80 degree days!

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Showers & isolated downpours. High of 76.

Tonight: Cloudy & Rainy. Low 66.