More wet weather: Another surge of rain sweeps through Monday; dry break on the horizon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We have one more day of wet weather before drier weather finally starts to settle in. The day will start with cool temperatures, cloudy skies and a light drizzle.

Later today, one more surge of moisture moves in and drops another round of heavy rain across the FOX 46 viewing area into Tuesday morning.

A swath of 1″ of total rainfall is expected with this bout of showers. By Tuesday afternoon the skies will clear and the sun will FINALLY make a return!

Dry weather sticks around through Wednesday with highs holding steady in the 50s. On Thursday another storm approaches and puts heavy rain back across our viewing area.

Another 1-1.5″ of rainfall is expected with this system. Once this batch of rain moves out this weekend looks great with sunny skies and highs in the 50s!

We’ll finally sneak a nice couple of days into the forecast this weekend!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: 50% showers. Hi: 50 Lo: 42

Tomorrow: 20% rain. Hi: 57 Lo: 35

Keep your umbrella handy for one more day!