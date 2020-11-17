More sunshine on the way; dry cold front brings wind, even cooler temps

Today will be another day with cool temperatures and wall-to-wall sunshine.

A dry cold front will swing through the area which will do nothing but kick up the wind throughout the day.

The wind will die out overnight and lows will drip into the low 30s tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be sunny but well below average with highs only topping out in the 50s.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

As high pressure starts to slide east of our area, a southerly wind will start increasing temperatures. Highs will make it back into the 70-degree range as we head into this weekend.

That southerly wind will also add slim chances for rain into the Sunday and Monday forecast.

Keep checking back in with FOX 46 on-air and online for the latest.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 60 Lo: 33

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 56 Lo: 30

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE