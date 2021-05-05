More storms possible Wednesday as front finally swings through

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds and sunshine will be around the area Wednesday with highs on the warm side in the lower 80s. A weak cold front will swing through the area today bringing us a couple of showers and t’storms this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm across our eastern counties. Heavy rain and high winds are the biggest threat with any storm later today.

We will start to see and feel some changes behind the front with lower humidity levels and cooler temperatures. Thursday’s temperatures will be back in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Another disturbance could bring more clouds and a passing shower Thursday night into early Friday morning.

A drier stretch will quickly take over heading into the weekend giving us some good-looking weather for Mother’s Day Sunday!

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, PM shower/storm. Hi: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Lo: 52

Thursday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 74