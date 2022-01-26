More snow? Wintry weather could make another return to Charlotte into the weekend

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure takes control again before winter weather returns Friday into Saturday.

We are starting the day in the 30s yet again with some spots holding on to the upper 20s. Cooler conditions will take over as high pressure builds behind last night’s cold front.

Wednesday will peak in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in some spots with wind picking up out of the north and east. Winds can be breezy at times with intermittent cloud cover overhead.

Overnights will be cold starting tonight, dipping into the low 20s and teens for the mountains. Below normal temperatures continue with Thursday struggling to reach the upper 40s yet again and overnight lows in the 20s.

Friday will host our next chance of wet weather and more importantly the potential for snow!

As of this morning, confidence is high that parts of the mountains and North Carolina foothills can see a light snow event leading to some minor accumulation. As for the Queen City & surrounding areas, we will likely see rain Friday afternoon before transitioning over to snow in the evening and overnight hours.

It’s too soon to confidently say how much will be involved with this round but preliminary thinking does look like a dusting to an inch at best. Still, a lot of things to consider as this system approaches.

What I can say with confidence is that Saturday will usher in much colder conditions with highs limited to the 30s throughout the day! Winds will also be blustery and make for some frigid wind chills.

We’ll stay cold through the weekend with Saturday night dipping into the teens! Conditions won’t return to near normal until at least Tuesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. High of 47.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low 23.