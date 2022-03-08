(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Cooler conditions have settled in to kick off our Tuesday but rain is likely to return before the end of the day.

We’ll hover in the 50s for much of the morning with light winds and partly cloudy skies. The morning will stay mostly dry as cloud cover builds heading into the afternoon.

Be sure to get the playing and outdoor activities out of the way early!

Highs will reach the mid-60s today with winds coming out of the north at about 8 miles per hour. Look to see rain arrive shortly after 5 PM as a low pressure system kicks up moisture to the Carolinas.

Rain will become widespread and linger overnight into Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s leading to a chilly and wet start to our mid-week.

We’ll limit Wednesday’s highs to the mid-50s with cooler conditions lasting into the second half of the week. We’re not done with the wet weather either as spotty showers linger for Thursday ahead of yet another wave of rain and potential storms heading into the weekend.

High pressure will take over this weekend as we spring forward one hour with Daylight Saving Time starting early Sunday morning.

We’ll be back to near normal with sunny skies by Monday of next week.

Today: Clouds Build with Evening Rain. High of 65.

Tonight: Chilly & Rainy. Low 48.