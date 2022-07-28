(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re looking at another hot and humid afternoon after yet another warm start to your Thursday.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Highs will make a run for the mid-90s this afternoon with a chance of spotty storms continuing.

Tonight will be warm & muggy with lows dipping into the mid-70s. Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with mid-90s and afternoon storms possible. Friday will have a Marginal Risk for severe weather though with damaging winds and localized flooding being the main threats.

An approaching cold front from the north will bring temps down a bit but increase rain chances. Saturday will peak in the upper 80s with a good chance of widespread showers & storms.

Storm chances will linger into the second half of the weekend with the upper 80s to near 90 degrees sticking around. We’ll rebound back into the low 90s with spotty storm chances as we head into early next week.

Today: Hot & Humid with Afternoon & Evening Storms. High: 96.

Tonight: Warm, Muggy and Partly Cloudy. Low: 75.