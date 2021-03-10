More dry, sunny weather on tap through Friday; rain chances increase over weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be another nice day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow will be similar and even warmer temperatures are expected on Friday with highs topping out near 80 degrees.

A cold front will drop through the Carolinas from north to south on Saturday. As a result, high temperatures will drop into the low 70s and a slim chance for showers will return into the forecast.

Temperatures will drop even more on Sunday with highs in the 60s and even better chances for rain showers.

A cold front will swing across the FOX 46 viewing area Monday into Tuesday putting a 40% chance for rain showers in the forecast for early next week.

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 75 Lo: 46

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 75 Lo: 51

Get out and enjoy this great weather while it’s here!