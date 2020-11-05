More cool starts, sunny days on the way

More of the same weather is on the way with another cool morning and mild afternoon on the way. Expect mostly sunny skies today through tomorrow.

Eventually, some cloud coverage will stream in as a more southerly wind flow develops into this weekend.

That wind flow will also increase humidity a bit as well as and put a small chance for scattered showers in the weekend forecast. However, most will stay dry and this weekend will be nice and pleasant.

In the tropics, Eta is making its way across Central America. It has weakened but will likely restrengthen as it heads back into the Caribbean. From there it could move across Cuba and take aim at Florida.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

Some of the moisture from Eta could stream into the Carolinas next week and dump heavy rain across the area on Wednesday.

Keep checking back in with FOX 46 on-air and online for the latest.

Today: Sunny and warmer. Hi: 71 Lo: 48

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. Hi: 71 Lo: 52

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE