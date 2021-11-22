Monday starts rainy as front pushes through Charlotte; skies will clear and cold weather returns for Thanksgiving week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are wet this Monday morning with scattered & widespread rain impacting your morning commute. Temperatures will be locked in the low 50s and upper 40s early before showers taper off.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Monday will hold on to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the upper 50s before a cold front arrives and bumps temperatures down. Winds will be breezy out of the north reaching gusts of 18 miles per hour at times.

Monday night will see clearing skies as lows fall into the upper 20s overnight.

Tuesday will be chilly for much of the day as highs struggle to make it into the upper 40s to near 50 Tuesday afternoon. Skies will host mostly sunny and clear conditions.

High pressure will remain in control through the holiday as temperatures gradually warm through mid-week. Look for Thanksgiving to start off cold but see a seasonable end with highs peaking in the low 60s.

Friday will bring a slight chance of rain heading into the weekend with mild afternoons and cold overnights sticking around for the weekend.

Today: Morning Showers/Breezy Afternoon. High of 58.

Tonight: Cold with Clearing Skies. Low 28.