(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Today will be the calm before the storm as Wednesday holds a slight chance for severe weather.

We start this morning with cool and cloudy conditions as temps hover in the 40s and 50s. This afternoon will host a mix of sun & clouds with highs peaking in the mid-70s.

Winds will be light out of the south for much of the day before picking up overnight ahead of an approaching cold front. This cold front will be responsible for rain and potential storms on Wednesday.

The Queen City along with much of the southeast from the Panhandle of Florida to Southern Virginia sit under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

The main threat from these storms will be damaging winds, an isolated tornado, large hail, and the potential for localized flooding.

The timing of these storms will be ever important as instability increases as the day goes on. If showers and storms arrive early in the day, they may be on the weaker side while storms later in the day will have more fuel for development and enhancement.

As of right now, rain looks to arrive mid-morning with storms developing late morning and early afternoon. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on the pace of the cold front and hone in on the timing as this system develops.

Showers will linger for Thursday and even Friday before cooler and sunny conditions take hold for the weekend.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Warm. High of 75.

Tonight: Cool, Breezy, & Cloudy. Low 57.