Mild temps, unsettled weather pattern arrive; clouds and showers expected through weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a mild note with cloudy skies and a few light rain showers.

The rain and clouds will clear heading into the second half of the day and partly sunny skies will prevail. Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average with highs making it all the way into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will start dry with showers moving in during the second half of the day. Expect more seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid-50s.

A front will bring an 80% chance for showers into the area Thursday into Friday morning. Most neighborhoods will see between 1-1.5″ of total rainfall with this system.

The unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend as cooler weather also settles in.

Today: 20% showers. Partly sunny. Hi: 63 Lo: 44

Tomorrow: 20% showers. Partly sunny. Hi: 55 Lo: 44

