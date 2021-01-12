Mild, sunny conditions until Friday storms roll in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It will be clear and cold weather overnight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A bit of patchy fog will be possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning, so watch for reduced visibilities.

We have a nice quiet stretch for Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine both days. High temperatures will hit the middle and upper 50s.

Another storm system is expected to roll through the area on Friday. This will be a quick storm with a quarter of an inches or less of rain.

High will remain in the 50s on Friday. Colder air rushes in behind the front causing some snow to fall in the Mountains on Saturday. The rest of the area will have mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs dropping back into the 40s.







Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 58 Lo: 33