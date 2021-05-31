Memorial Day Forecast: Beautiful weather in store with sunny skies, highs near 80

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Happy Memorial Day!

It’ll be warmer out there Monday! Southerly winds and sunshine take highs closer to 80 degrees.

It stays cool and quiet tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will likely be one of the nicer days of the week. High pressure remains in control bringing mostly sunny skies and more seasonal middle 80s.

By Wednesday, a cold front approaches, but it gets stuck in the storm track. This will leave it stationary through late week.

A few showers/ storms are possible Wednesday. I think we’ll find coverage of storms flourish Thursday into Friday, with the front finally trying to exit over the weekend.

While we’ll keep some daily rain chances, no day looks like a washout. Temperatures stay warm, back to and above average in the middle 80s.

Today, Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 84.