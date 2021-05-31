Low 80s with rain possible all week for Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Cool high pressure kept temperatures in check for another afternoon on Memorial Day, only topping out in the upper 70s. The average high these days is 83. We’ll get back there this week!

As high pressure shifts east and offshore, a warmer flow kicks in, boosting temps into the low to mid-80s the rest of this week. At the same time, moisture will gradually increase. Tuesday is looking like another dry day, besides a small shower chance in the mountains.

As another storm system moves in from the west, we’ll start to see showers and storms developing in some neighborhoods Wednesday afternoon.

The highest chance of rain & storms this week is on Thursday. The unsettled weather may continue into the weekend as temps remain in the seasonal 80s.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 82.