Lots of sunshine on Sunday

A beautiful day is in store for our area today with plenty of sunshine overhead. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s today along with less humid conditions as dew points drop back into the 40s and 50s. The sunshine will stick around through midweek with not a drop of rain in the forecast.

We will see a big warm up by the end of the week with highs soaring into the 90s. Humidity levels will also be climbing making it feel even warmer on Thursday and Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms will start to return to the area late Thursday and Friday.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Lower humidity. Hi: 79

Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable. Lo: 57

Monday: Sunny skies and pleasant! Hi: 78

