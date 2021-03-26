Lingering storms clear out Friday afternoon; next strong front arrives Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will start with a few lingering thunderstorms before skies clear out this afternoon. It will be a VERY warm day with highs surging into the 80s.

Tomorrow will start with some sunshine but clouds will be on the increase as a warm front approaches. That front will bring a few showers and storms into the area Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, a strong cold front will bring strong storms back into the FOX 46 viewing area so be sure to download the FOX 46 weather app now.

Next week look much quieter with sunny skies and highs in the 60s for both Monday and Tuesday.

Today: 30% AM storms. PM clearing. Hi: 82 Lo: 53

Tomorrow: 40% showers and storms. Hi: 77 Lo: 62

Have a great weekend!