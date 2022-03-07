(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We have an active and busy start to the workweek with warm temps, gusty winds, and afternoon and evening storms.

Monday starts off in the 60s, continuing the stretch of warm and above normal conditions that persisted throughout the weekend. This afternoon will peak in the low 80s, falling about 4 degrees shy of the record high of 85 degrees.

Winds will be breezy for much of the day, mainly coming out of the south-southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Winds gusts will have the potential to reach 30 miles per hour if not more at times.

Look to see a Wind advisory remain in effect until 7 PM for much of our mountain counties and the North Carolina foothills.

Rain and storm chances increase during the peak heating hours of the day and ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. Look to see a line of storms arrive late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

When it comes to timing for today’s storms, it looks like 6 to 7 pm will have the most activity. Today’s storms can pack a punch in the form of strong and damaging winds.

We have a slight risk and marginal risk for severe weather from these storms. Be sure to stay weather aware and keep an eye on the radar before your evening commute.

Cooler conditions will settle in behind tonight’s cold front, ushering in 60s and even 50s through mid-week. We’ll stay active also with Tuesday night into Wednesday hosting another round of wet weather and more expected by the weekend.

Today: Partly Sunny and Warm with Evening Storms. High of 81.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy. Low 54.