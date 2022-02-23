(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s another wet start to the day on Wednesday with uncharacteristically warm conditions locked in place.

We’re waking up to the 60s and 50s under mostly cloudy skies and a line of showers and storms joining in on our morning commute.

Look to see rain linger for much of the morning before tapering off this afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm or two for late morning early afternoon as highs make a run for the low 70s.

Winds will be on the light side between 5 and 10 miles per hour but ease up as we head into the evening. Rain chances will significantly reduce but linger into the weekend.

Thursday will rebound into the mid-60s which will be cooler but still well above normal for this time of year. Friday warms up into the mid-70s with more pesky showers continuing.

Cooler conditions will finally return on Saturday, only peaking in the mid-50s but be dry for much of the day. Saturday night into Sunday will host another round of showers before we remain cool & dry heading into early next week.

Today: Warm, Rainy, & Cloudy. High of 73.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy With Isolated Showers. Low 55.