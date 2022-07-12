(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a brief break from the heat and humidity, temperatures climb back to seasonal levels Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a sticky feel and highs in the lower 90s.

It stays quiet and muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

A cold front arrives with our next round of showers and storms on Wednesday. Any storm will be capable of flooding downpours and damaging winds. Stay weather aware!

It stays hot and humid, fueling the storms, with highs in the lower 90s.

That front stalls nearby through the end of the week, feeding in tropical moisture from the Gulf. As a result, expect a few more rounds of bubbling showers and storms. Temperatures stay seasonal in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, quiet & muggy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High: 92.