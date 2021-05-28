Isolated showers possible for start of weekend; Memorial Day dry and clear

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Showers & storms developed in more neighborhoods Friday afternoon and evening, dropping some much-needed rain! More rain is possible in spots overnight and again Saturday as a slow-moving cold front moves through the region.

But the holiday–and race–weekend won’t be a total washout. The best chance of showers & storms is Saturday, and it will again be hit-or-miss type activity. While some light rain may linger Sunday, the afternoon is looking drier. For Memorial Day, it’s back to sunshine!

Cooler temps are another part of the story. As the front moves east, highs only top out in the mid-80s Saturday. Temps will struggle to break out of the 60s Sunday! Monday’s high is close to 80. Have a great weekend, and be safe!





Tonight: Isolated showers, storm possible. Low 66.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers, storms possible. High 84.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, slight chance shower early. 57/71.

Memorial Day: Sunny. 53/80.