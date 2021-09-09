Isolated showers clear out Thursday morning; gorgeous weather closes out the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday holds on to cloudy skies early with temperatures hovering in the low-70s. Keep your guard up as isolated showers and a possible storm can still impact your morning and early afternoon.

Rain chances decrease as the cold front pushes to the south and east, ushering in the clear and pleasant conditions we’ve been waiting for! (FINALLY!)

Highs will peak in the low 80s this afternoon with sunshine arriving just in time to finish off our day. Tonight makes way for a cool and comfortable night as we drop into the upper 50s under a starlit sky.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Look to see a gorgeous end to the work week with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs making a run for the low 80s.

Today: Isolated showers with gradually clearing skies. High of 82.

Tonight: Clear and Cool! Low 58.