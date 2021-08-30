Ida approaches Carolinas late Tuesday and into Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – As a cold front combines with the remnants of Ida, moisture will be increasing over our area the next couple of days. This will keep Tuesday on the cloudy side, but with temps still topping out close to 90.

Most of the rain holds off until Tuesday evening. That’s when we’ll start to see more scattered showers and storms developing, which will last off & on through the day Wednesday.







The heaviest swath of rain will be right along Ida’s track to the north and west of the Carolinas. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains, along with Greater Burke & Caldwell counties Tuesday through Thursday at midnight.

That’s where 2-4 inches of rain may fall, with locally higher totals possible. Totals will be under an inch in most places elsewhere, including Charlotte.

Along with a risk of flooding, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out through Wednesday. Wind gusts 20-30 mph are possible as well. Behind Ida and the cold front, we get a nice treat for the end of the week and weekend!

Lower humidity, sunshine and less heat.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 71. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers & storms late. High 90.