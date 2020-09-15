Hurricane Sally brings chance for heavy rain, floods to Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been a nice, cooler, dry Tuesday with high pressure settling in behind yesterday’s cold front. Expect similar weather for Wednesday, although with more clouds as moisture from Sally to the south starts to creep into our area.

From late Wednesday night through Friday it’s going to be a wet go of it for sure. Widespread, heavy rain will take over the region by Thursday afternoon and evening as Sally’s remnant low and a cold front approach.

Neighborhoods from the I-40 corridor, south through the Charlotte area and parts of South Carolina could get as much as 5-7 inches of rain by Saturday morning. This could lead to flash flooding and river flooding.

Now is the time to prepare your home and property–make sure storm drains and downspouts are clear by tomorrow night.

As for the weekend, expect improving weather conditions as the cold front pushes out the rain, and cools us off even more. Clouds will linger Saturday, but it’s back to sunshine for Sunday. Some of us could be waking up to 40-degree temps Sunday morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 78.

