CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The American Red Cross is seeking more volunteers in response to the increasing number of climate-driven disasters.

The heightened hurricane outlook is part of a year-long trend of climate disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, severe storms, and floods.

The Greater Carolinas Red Cross volunteers responded to nearly 1,400 disasters in 51 different counties, helping over 5,600 people displaced.

“Volunteers are at the heart of our mission, representing 90% of our workforce and responding on a near-constant basis to provide safe shelter, food, and comfort after disasters across the country,” said Allison Taylor, regional executive, Greater Carolinas Region. “As this relentless pace of severe crises continues, we need more volunteers to grow our capacity and help ensure families never face these emergencies alone.”

The most needed volunteer skillsets include:

Health Services Use your professional skills as a licensed health care provider to deliver hands-on support, including care and education to people staying at a shelter during a large disaster. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, Paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP, and APRN.

Disaster Action Team Join your local Disaster Action Team to help families affected by home fires and other disasters by providing support, such as food, lodging, comfort, and recovery assistance.



You can visit the RedCross website to volunteer and help provide relief to people affected.