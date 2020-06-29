Humidity moving in, bringing chances for showers, storms in your neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Most neighborhoods began the week with a dry and hot afternoon. Showers and storms started to develop in the mountains and foothills, but any activity will move out or fade away, leaving us with quiet weather overnight.

Another hot and humid day combined with a front draped over the Carolinas will lead to more scattered storms Tuesday afternoon. Stay weather aware again as some storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts.

More storms are possible Wednesday, then a bit of a drier pattern sets up for Thursday and Friday. The best chance of a few storms will be in the mountains to end the week.

As the weather remains hot for the 4th of July holiday weekend, scattered storm chances return each day.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Low 72.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered PM storms develop. High 90.