Humidity, heat in the 90s continues for at least another week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been six days in a row now of highs at least 90 degrees, and the next six won’t be any different! The heat (and humidity) goes on.

With the heating of the day, scattered downpours developed, dropping as much as two to three inches of rain over some neighborhoods. The chance of showers and a thunderstorm will continue overnight.

After a mainly dry morning Thursday, the afternoon will again involve more pop-up showers and storms. Friday, there’s a better chance we could see some strong storms, as a cool front approaches from the northwest.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A few lingering showers/t’storm. Low 74.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Spotty showers and storms. High 93.