(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Halfway through the workweek and the heat has arrived!

Conditions are warm and muggy this morning with low 70s and upper 60s around the Queen City. Winds are calm to start but will shift out of the east northeast later this afternoon.

It gets HOT as high pressure drives that forecast making way for abundant sunshine. Look to see temperatures reach the mid-90s with a heat index near 102 degrees! Be sure to take plenty of breaks indoors during the peak heating hours of the day.

We hold on to a slight chance of storms for the second half of the day but will stay more dry than wet. Showers taper off overnight with lows dipping into the low-70s.

We’ll rebound back into the low 90s on Thursday as rain and storm chances increase a bit. We’ll slide back into the upper 80s as the weekend approaches and see a higher chance of scattered showers and storms for the afternoons.

Look for our summer-like pattern with near 90 degrees and afternoon storms to return by early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 95.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 73.