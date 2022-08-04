(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Our summer-like pattern continues with storm chances increasing as the weekend approaches.

Thursday starts off warm & muggy with low to mid-70s and light winds taking hold. Overnight showers have tapered off leaving partly cloudy skies ahead of sunrise.

We’ll peak slightly above normal yet again as high pressure off the Carolina coast continues to influence our forecast. Look to see highs in the low 90s this afternoon with light winds out of the south between 5 and 7 miles per hour.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Spotty shower & storm chances return for Thursday, this time seeing a 30% chance during the afternoon and evening. These storms are likely to be widely scattered and relatively short-lived but can deliver some gusty winds and heavy downpours.

We’ll dry out overnight with low-70s on tap yet again. We hold on to near 90 degrees heading into the weekend with afternoon storm chances picking up just a little bit more.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Upper 80s with finish off the weekend and start the work week as our summer-like pattern continues.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot with Afternoon Storms. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 73.