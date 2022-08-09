(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s hot and humid yet again as our summer-like pattern continues, but relief is in sight!

Tuesday starts off warm with temperatures in the 70s and patchy fog developing in our mountain counties and foothills. Winds will be light to start before picking up out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We heat up today, reaching the low 90s today with partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms will return, mainly impacting the mountains but can still hit parts of the Queen City.

Wet weather tapers off this evening as lows dip into the low 70s overnight before rebounding back into the low 90s tomorrow. Wednesday will bring a bit of a repeat of Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and storm chances yet again.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Relief will arrive on Thursday as a cold front delivers a bit more widespread rain and storm chances as highs peak in the upper 80s. Mid-to-upper 80s will take hold heading into the weekend with a break in rain chances leading to a beautiful few days!

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We’ll stay in the 80s and mostly dry heading into Monday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot with Afternoon Storms. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 72.