(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as hot and humid conditions lead to a stormy afternoon and evening.

We start with a warm and muggy morning as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 70s. Skies are partly cloudy with dew points into the 70s which enhances the muggy and humid feeling many will face when heading out.

Look to see partly cloudy skies today with highs making a run for the low 90s today. Winds will be light out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Afternoon showers and storms are likely to develop ahead of an approaching cold front during the peak heating hours of the day. These storms can pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and large hail with some localized flooding likely.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We have a slight risk of severe weather due to these storms which is the second threat level out of five. Richmond County also will see a heat advisory take effect from noon until 8 p.m.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Storms taper off this evening but warm conditions will persist as lows dip into the low 90s yet again.

We look dry to finish off the work week but the heat ramps up as high go from the mid-90s to the upper 90s throughout the weekend.

The mid-90s will stick around early next week with afternoon storms returning by Tuesday.

Today: Hot & Humid with Afternoon Showers & Storms. High: 93.

Tonight: Warm & Muggy with Showers Tapering Off. Low: 73.